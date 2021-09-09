Barclays Upgrades The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Overweight

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after purchasing an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

