Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.49

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $534.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,421. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

