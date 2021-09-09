Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Battalion Oil were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Rogers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BATL opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Battalion Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.37 million during the quarter.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

