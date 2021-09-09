Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

