Bbva USA Invests $29,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 129,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

