Bbva USA Invests $32,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

