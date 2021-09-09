Bbva USA Makes New $34,000 Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

