Bbva USA Takes $27,000 Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 15.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,996.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

