BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in BCE by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

