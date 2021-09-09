Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $72.70 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $72.70 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,552,360 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

