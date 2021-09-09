Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.