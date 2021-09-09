Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

