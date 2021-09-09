Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,864 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.