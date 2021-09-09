Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,850 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

