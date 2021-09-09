Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

