Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

