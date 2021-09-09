Berry Data (BRY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $402,420.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $402,420.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00132756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00188238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.80 or 0.07358995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.01 or 1.00248962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00822378 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.