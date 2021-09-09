Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $54,439 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

