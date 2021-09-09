Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,955,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,388 shares of company stock worth $5,221,208. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

