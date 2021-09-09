Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $61.00 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

