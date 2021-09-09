Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,706 shares of company stock worth $15,067,098. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social stock opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.11 and a beta of 1.03.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
