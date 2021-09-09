Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $552,001,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 9.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.50. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.