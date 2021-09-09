Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,286 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in MetLife by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Burney Co. grew its position in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 481,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

