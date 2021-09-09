BIKI (BIKI) Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. BIKI has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $255,421.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00174604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003855 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

