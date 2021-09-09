Binemon (BIN) Trading 28% Lower This Week

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $5.61 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00132939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00197528 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.11 or 0.07240447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.63 or 0.99715673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.58 or 0.00744342 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 997,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars.

