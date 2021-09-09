Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal Sells 270 Shares of Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ilan Daskal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $813.56 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.29 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $737.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.