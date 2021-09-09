BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

BCRX stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

