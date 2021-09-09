BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

