BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.