BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down to $84.95

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.95, but opened at $76.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 9,635 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

