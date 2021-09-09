BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down to $84.95

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.95, but opened at $76.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 9,635 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
