Bionic Market Capitalization Tops $8,959.30 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Bionic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $8,959.30 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bionic has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bionic

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

