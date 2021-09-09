Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,986.45

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,986.45 ($52.08) and traded as low as GBX 3,930.75 ($51.36). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,025 ($52.59), with a volume of 3,487 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,986.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,083.98. The stock has a market cap of £199.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76.

About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

