Bismuth (BIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $480.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $480.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004653 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009562 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,213,526 coins and its circulating supply is 22,090,080 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.