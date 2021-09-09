Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 7.2%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.03. 107,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,462,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

