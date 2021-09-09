Bit-Z Token (BZ) Trading Up 116% This Week

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00169423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.18 or 0.00722802 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

