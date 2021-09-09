Bitblocks Trading Up 38.7% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $365,494.07 and $64.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,280.81 or 1.00264173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002208 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.