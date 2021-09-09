Bitcloud Market Cap Achieves $211,573.97 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $211,573.97 and approximately $58.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,033.49 or 0.99682813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.86 or 0.00896205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00436849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00314831 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,406,466 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

