Bitcoin Atom Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

