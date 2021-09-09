Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $69.93 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.93 or 0.00148807 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $56.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00296555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00177061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

