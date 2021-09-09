Blade Air Mobility Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 1,524 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 162,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,575. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
