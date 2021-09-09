Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 6%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 4,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 828,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

