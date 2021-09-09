bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.14

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 31933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.