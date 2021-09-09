B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BME. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON:BME opened at GBX 578.20 ($7.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 555.24.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.