BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE LICY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,680. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

