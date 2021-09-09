Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

