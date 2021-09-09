Bp Plc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,765 shares of company stock worth $30,190,742. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

