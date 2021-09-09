Bp Plc Sells 1,176 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

NYSE:ROK opened at $318.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

