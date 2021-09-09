Bp Plc Sells 1,749 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $246.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $246.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.