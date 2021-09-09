Bp Plc Sells 4,210 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

