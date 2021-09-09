Bp Plc Sells 5,680 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.